American home decor brand Lush Decor debuts in India

As part of the launch, the brand showcased a range of home décor products at Bharat Tex 2025

Bengaluru: American multi-category home fashions retailer Lush Decor has made its debut in India at Bharat Tex 2025, a textile industry event held in New Delhi.

The brand showcased a range of home décor products at the event. To offer an exclusive preview to guests, it created a customer experience kiosk, allowing visitors to explore, experience, and shop directly from Amazon USA. Additionally, attendees had the option to explore and purchase from the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) website.

“India, with its rich textile heritage and deep appreciation for timeless yet contemporary decor, has long been an inspiring market for us. This launch is a significant milestone, and I can’t wait to bring Lush Decor’s vision of accessible luxury to Indian homes,” said Jenny Jing Zhu, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Lush Decor.

New Jersey-based Lush Decor was founded in 2008. Today, the brand is available through e-commerce platforms and physical retailers across the U.S., including its D2C site, bringing products to homes in the US and beyond.

“India is a dynamic and rapidly growing market for home textiles, making this expansion a natural step in our journey. Our aim is to embrace India’s diverse tastes and offering home decor solutions that truly elevate everyday living,” stated Dr. Paola Peretti, Chief Executive Officer of Lush Decor.