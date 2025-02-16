Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingIn Focus

D2C brand Life n Colors aims to carve a niche in the global home decor landscape

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
15
0
Must Read
IMAGES Group Research
IMAGES Group Research

Founded in 2014, the bootstrapped brand specialises in luxury wallpapers, wall art, and home textiles

Life n Colors is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) home decor brand founded in 2014 by Apourva Sharma and Ashutosh Pandey. The bootstrapped brand specialises in luxury wallpapers, wall art, and home textiles.

Blending Indian tradition with international design, and collaborating with local artisans, Life n Colors creates decor that embodies heritage and modern elegance. Available in over 28 countries now, the company has carved a niche for itself by offering bespoke customisation services, allowing customers to personalise their living spaces.

“Our goal is to create India’s leading global home decor brand, offering premium, art- inspired wallpapers and furnishings. As the world’s first carbon-neutral wallpaper brand, we combine luxury with sustainability to make spaces truly special,” said the founders.

The retailer has experienced consistent growth over the years, reaching total sales of Rs 9 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24. By the end of FY 2024-25, it aims to double its revenue, targeting Rs 18 crore by the end of the year.

Latest News
D2CIMAGES Group Research -

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda eyes Rs 120 cr revenue by March 2025

Founded in 2007, the herbal wellness brand achieved total sales of Rs 72 crore in FY24Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In