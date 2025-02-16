D2C brand Life n Colors aims to carve a niche in the global home decor landscape

Founded in 2014, the bootstrapped brand specialises in luxury wallpapers, wall art, and home textiles

Life n Colors is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) home decor brand founded in 2014 by Apourva Sharma and Ashutosh Pandey. The bootstrapped brand specialises in luxury wallpapers, wall art, and home textiles.

Blending Indian tradition with international design, and collaborating with local artisans, Life n Colors creates decor that embodies heritage and modern elegance. Available in over 28 countries now, the company has carved a niche for itself by offering bespoke customisation services, allowing customers to personalise their living spaces.

“Our goal is to create India’s leading global home decor brand, offering premium, art- inspired wallpapers and furnishings. As the world’s first carbon-neutral wallpaper brand, we combine luxury with sustainability to make spaces truly special,” said the founders.

The retailer has experienced consistent growth over the years, reaching total sales of Rs 9 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24. By the end of FY 2024-25, it aims to double its revenue, targeting Rs 18 crore by the end of the year.