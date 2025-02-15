Register Now
Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda eyes Rs 120 cr revenue by March 2025

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, founded in 2007 by Shrawan Daga, is a prominent name in the herbal wellness industry. The bootstrapped venture focuses on creating pure and natural Ayurvedic products and is popular for its Ayurvedic juices, which are among the brand’s highest-selling products.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, the company achieved total sales of Rs 72 crores. As the brand looks ahead to FY 2024-25, it has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs 120 crores, aiming to further expand its reach and customer base.

The retailer has been able to scale its operations with the support of key business enablers including Shopify, Shiprocket, and Warehousity. Additionally, it leverages the power of digital marketing through platforms like Meta (Facebook) and Google to connect with its growing customer base and drive online sales.

