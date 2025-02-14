Pacific Faridabad opens today – shop, dine and explore!

This would be the 2nd mall from the developer in the city of Faridabad

New Delhi: Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. marked a new milestone with the grand debut of Pacific Mall, Faridabad, on Friday. Located next to Radisson Faridabad in Sector 20B, this launch cements Pacific Group’s expanding footprint, making it its 10th shopping mall in India.

A new chapter in retail for Faridabad

Positioned as a destination for shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle, Pacific Mall, Faridabad, will feature a curated mix of premium Indian and global brands across fashion, electronics, beauty, and home decor. Notable brands include Westside, AZORTE, Babyshop, Cromā, and Health & Glow, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience for visitors.

Moviegoers can enjoy the latest blockbusters at Cinepolis, while Burger King and other leading F&B outlets will offer diverse dining options for food enthusiasts.

Pacific Group’s Retail Legacy Continues

With a strong presence in Delhi-NCR and beyond, Pacific Group has redefined the shopping experience with its malls in Faridabad, Tagore Garden, D21, Jasola, and Dehradun. This latest launch in Faridabad further strengthens the brand’s reputation for delivering world-class retail infrastructure and vibrant community engagement.

The launch event promises an exclusive unveiling experience, inviting industry leaders, brand representatives, and shoppers to be part of this new chapter in Faridabad’s retail evolution.

In 2023, the company opened the 4 lakh sq. ft. Mall of Faridabad, which has a huge three-story Lifestyle multi-brand store spread across 30,00 sq. ft. and a two-story Max multi-brand store spread across 16,000 sq. ft. with a diverse collection of products from multiple brands for all age groups and genders.

According to the company’s website, Pacific, a three-decade-old real estate company, operates around ten malls in Delhi-NCR and Dehradun. In addition to the retail space, it operates in the hospitality and education sectors.