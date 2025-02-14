Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor unveils his lifestyle brand ARKS

The brand’s first physical store in Mumbai’s Bandra has opened its doors to the public on 14 February

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has launched his new entrepreneurial venture, ARKS, a lifestyle brand, offering a range of premium fashion essentials. The brand’s debut collection features a mix of apparel, accessories, and sneakers for both men and women, focusing on modern, minimalist designs, reflecting Kapoor’s personal style.

“With ARKS, we are not just launching a brand, we are introducing a philosophy of design driven by Ranbir’s passion and aesthetic sensibilities,” says Abhinav Verma, Co-Founder & CEO of ARKS. “Today, India’s evolving fashion landscape, driven by a rising middle class and a growing preference for premium casual wear, presents the perfect opportunity to bring our vision to life. ARKS is where every detail, from fabric to finish, is thoughtfully crafted to inspire confidence and celebrate personal expression. We are here to redefine what understated style means in the modern wardrobe.”

Pricing Strategy

ARKS’ debut line starts at Rs 1,499 for basics and goes up to Rs 34,999, and is now available at its first studio in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra neighborhood and its own D2C website www.arks.club .

Store Design

The ARKS store is a studio of style, quality, and authenticity, and a hub for patrons to embrace their individuality and self-expression while exploring functional, subtle and effortless but elevated style. The website catalogue offers consumers a user-friendly and interactive shopping experience.

Collections

The ‘apparel‘ line embodies a harmonious confluence of practicality, distinctive style, and understated sophistication, offering an essential wardrobe of versatile and functional pieces for everyday wear. Elevated essentials, adorned with quality trims and a versatile palette, are meticulously crafted from premium materials, showcasing a unique fusion of the brand’s purpose and it’s understated aesthetic appeal in the products. This collection exudes an air of quiet confidence, embodying the pinnacle of aspirational luxury.

For men, the collection encompasses an assortment of jersey t-shirts, French terry sweatshirts, knitted hoodies, polo shirts, flat knit t-shirts and linen shirts, optic wash sweatshirts, cotton twill and denim shackets, denim biker jackets, and leather reversible bomber jackets. In bottom-wear, the collection offers a selection of denims in regular and straight fits, cargo pants, chino shorts, and French terry joggers.

For women, ARKS offers a curated selection of top-wear, including crop tops, jersey t-shirts, flat knit polo shirts and kaftan tops, along with halter neck tops,shackets, hoodies and biker jackets. The collection also boasts a range of bottom-wear options, including denim jeans, denim shorts, cargo pants, joggers and drawstring pants.

Complementing the apparel range, ARKS introduces a line of sneakers, available in black and white, constructed from premium milled leather, featuring Ortholite® insoles and a padded French fit for comfort and support.

The accessories line offers socks crafted from bamboo yarn and baseball caps, completing the ensemble with an air of simplicity.

Drawing inspiration from Ranbir’s love for travel, cinema, sports and meaningful living, ARKS aims to cater to individuals who seek understated luxury and a lifestyle that resonates with their inner confidence. Each piece is a testament to impeccable craftsmanship, reflecting the brand’s commitment to refined elegance. Minimalist aesthetics meet unparalleled functionality in every design, resulting in sophisticated pieces that transcend fleeting trends, offering versatile & long-lasting style and elegance that resonate across seasons.

ARKS will soon add more drops to the current line of apparels, accessories and sneakers, and has ambitions to expand into other categories that embrace quiet confidence and understated luxury, giving an aesthetic appeal to comfort, minimalism and simplicity.