Snack brand 4700BC aims Rs 500 crore revenue in 3 years, appoints Sreejit Nair as CEO

Bengaluru: Homegrown snack brand 4700BC is accelerating its expansion plans, aiming for Rs 500 crore in revenue within the next three years, the company said in a press release.

As part of this growth trajectory, the retailer has strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Sreejit Madhavan Nair as its CEO. With experience at PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Raw Pressery, and Costa Coffee India, he will lead the company’s next growth phase, focusing on innovation, market expansion, and brand excellence.

“The premium snacking category is evolving rapidly, and the 4700BC is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity. I am excited to lead the company in this next phase of growth, focusing on expanding our portfolio into other snacking categories and confectionery, strengthening distribution, and delivering exceptional products,” said Nair.

The company witnessed seven-fold growth in the last four years and is on track to clock an annual recurring revenue of Rs 125 crore by March 2025. It is targeting to become a Rs 250-300 crore revenue business by fiscal year (FY) 2027.

“While we have successfully grown from 0 to over Rs 100 crore in revenue, our next leg of growth requires us to build a strong leadership team with a focus on retail expansion and strengthening our corporate foundation,” said Chirag Gupta, Founder at 4700BC. “We must accelerate product development, bring new innovations to market faster, and enhance our brand presence through strategic partnerships and collaborations.”

Founded in 2012, 4700BC began its journey with kiosks in shopping malls before expanding into institutional sales and larger stores. With a consumer base of over 30 million, the brand rapidly expanded into general trade, e-commerce, airlines, and railways with a range of products including—popcorn, pop chips, makhanas, and crunchy corn.