Fashion & Lifestyle

D2C fashion brands Highlander and Tokyo Talkies opens 25th retail store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
28
0
Source: LinkedIn
The newly launched combined store is located at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Bengaluru: D2C (direct-to-consumer) fashion brands Highlander and Tokyo Talkies, owned by Bengaluru-based Brand Studio Lifestyle, have achieved the milestone of opening 25 stores, a company official wrote on social media.

The newly launched combined store is located at Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

The brands ventured into offline retail in August 2024, opening 13 stores within just one month.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th store of Highlander and Tokyo Talkies at Lulu Mall, Lucknow. This is a special moment for us as we began our offline journey just a few months ago,” said Shyam S Prasad, chief executive officer of Brand Studio Lifestyle, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

Menswear brand Highlander offers products such as shirts, jeans and cargos, with over 300 new styles launched weekly. Meanwhile, womenswear brand Tokyo Talkies provides Gen Z-led fashion, offering 600 new monthly styles.

The company’s strategic retail plan includes both stand-alone stores for each brand and joint Highlander X Tokyo Talkies outlets. Stand-alone stores range from 2,000 to 3,000 sq. ft. in malls and high streets, while combined outlets range from 4,000 to 5,000 sq. ft.

Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., established in 2015, is home to six brands: Highlander, Tokyo Talkies, Vishudh, Ketch, Locomotive, and Hoop. In 2021, the company launched Getketch.com, introducing its D2C website and app.

The retailer caters to millions of customers across over 20,000 pin codes, shipping 1.5 to 2 million pieces monthly. Through its D2C website and app, getketch.com, both brands amassed over 3 million customers in two and a half years.

