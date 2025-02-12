Register Now
Honasa Consumer Q3 marginally rose to Rs 26.02 cr

Honasa Consumer store, Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal

New Delhi: FMCG firm Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.02 crore in the third quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company, which owns brands including Mamaearth, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 517.51 crore compared to Rs 488.22 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 507.31 crore against Rs 464.46 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

During the continued to strengthen its offline distribution through direct distributors in the top 50 cities, Varun Alagh, Honasa Consumer Ltd Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, said.

