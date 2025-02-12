5 popular malls defining the shopping experience in Delhi NCR

Here are five must-visit malls in Delhi NCR, regarded as top shopping hotspots by avid shoppers

Delhi NCR is home to a diverse range of shopping destinations that cater to every shopper’s taste and preference. From high-end luxury labels to local finds, the region boasts some of dynamic and popular malls. Here are a few must-visit malls in Delhi NCR that are considered hotspots by shoppers seeking a memorable retail experience.

Gaur City Mall

Located in the bustling neighborhood of Greater Noida West, Gaur City Mall stands as a premier hub for retail, dining, and entertainment. Situated within the lively Gaur City Township, this vibrant mall was thoughtfully crafted as a community-centric space where residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in shopping, dining, and unforgettable experiences. Symbolized by its distinctive logo featuring intertwined hearts, Gaur City Mall reflects its mission to foster connections and create a welcoming social environment.

With a sprawling 861,000 square feet across five well-designed levels, Gaur City Mall offers an impressive mix of over 100 brands, blending international labels with beloved local favorites to cater to every shopper’s needs. Visitors can explore a wide range of stores, from a bustling hypermarket for daily essentials to stylish fashion outlets and specialty shops. The mall also delights food lovers with more than 40 dining options, including cozy cafes, quick-service eateries, and upscale restaurants, bars, and clubs. As a dynamic gathering place in Greater Noida, Gaur City Mall has become a top destination for those seeking the perfect blend of shopping, culinary exploration, and community spirit.

Saya Piazza

Located in Jaypee Wishtown, Saya Piazza is the only high street retail destination in the area, offering a high-profile experience across its 2.06 lakh sq. ft. of leasable area. With 567 stores, this retail space offers a unique blend of premium brands, ensuring a luxury shopping experience tailored to high-net-worth individuals and professionals from nearby IT hubs.

Surrounded by a catchment area of over 50,000 families, Saya Piazza promises to become a landmark in Greater Noida, with 70% of its brands catering to the discerning tastes of its elite clientele.

Ansal Plaza

Ansal Plaza, Delhi’s iconic shopping mall, holds the distinction of being the city’s oldest major mall and the third oldest in India. Established by Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd., it opened its doors on 1 November 1999, marking the launch of Delhi’s k rst Shoppers Stop (now Decathlon Khel Gaon) as part of a mall.

Strategically located at Andrews Ganj on Khel Gaon Marg in South Delhi, Ansal Plaza spans a gross leasable area of 178,000 sq. ft. The mall’s unique circular layout is enhanced by an amphitheater, offering a vibrant setting for community events, while its extensive parking accommodates up to 1,000 cars.

Following its success, Ansal Plaza inspired the opening of additional Ansal malls across India, including in Faridabad, Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Jodhpur, Sonipat, and Greater Noida.

East Delhi Mall (EDM)

Developed by CCPL Developers Pvt. Ltd., East Delhi Mall (EDM) is a popular retail project located at Kaushambi, catering to the needs of well-to-do residential communities, including upper and middle-class neighbourhoods in the Ghaziabad vicinity.

During the pandemic, the mall underwent a comprehensive renovation and subsequently reopened its doors in October 2021. After renovation, the mall has come out with a distinctive design, offering more space and a smoke-free environment, facilitated by a network of elevators and escalators, backed up by an electronically manned computer-operated security system, making it more equipped on technology and digital fronts.

Spanning an impressive 2,00,000 sq. ft., EDM is home to a diverse array of renowned brands, including Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Mia by Tanishq, Reliance Trends, Meena Bazaar, Max, Miniso, Jockey, Mama Earth, Archies, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Flaunt by Femina, Mr. DIY, American Tourister, Kiasa, Pluss, and many more.

With an expansive Gross Leasing Area (GLA) measuring 300,000 sq. ft., the mall hosts an impressive collection of over 50 brands, with Masti Zone serving as the primary Family Entertainment Center (FEC) attraction within the mall. Additionally, it houses a PVR cinema featuring three screens and accommodating over 750 viewers. Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons have assumed the roles of the new anchor stores in the mall post-renovation.

M2K Malls

The M2K Group is a leading business organisation with significant presence across diverse industries like real estate, multiplexes, biotechnology, infrastructure, and defense & aviation. M2K has already enriched the landscape of the National Capital Region, with properties in Gurgaon, Rohini and Pitampura, with some of the best multiplexes and most outstanding housing projects. With such an impressive portfolio of achievements, the brand is perfectly positioned to create new hallmarks of distinction.

M2K came up with the 1st mall cum multiplex project in Rohini, Delhi in 2003 followed by another mall cum multiplex in Pitampura, Delhi in 2005. Both properties are in fully developed areas and have become landmarks as on date. In 2018, M2K Corporate Park cum shopping plaza got operational in Sector 51, Gurugram. It’s a fully operational retail & ofk ce building of 2.75 lac sq. ft. Ground, 1st and 2nd floor are dedicated for retail and 3rd to 4th floors are for offices. The building has ample car parking spread over 2 basements.