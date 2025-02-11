Tribe Amrapali opens 30th store in Agra

The latest store is located at Amar Lok Colony, near Oberoi Amar Vilas, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, a sub-brand of House of Amrapali, has expanded its retail footprint with a new store in Agra at Amar Lok Colony, the company said in a press release.

The latest outlet marks the brand’s 30th store in India, following the opening of its 29th store at Chennai Airport and 28th in Lucknow.

“Opening our 30th store in Agra is a testament to our vision of bringing India’s rich jewelry heritage to a wider audience. Tribe Amrapali stands for authenticity, craftsmanship, and contemporary storytelling, and we are thrilled to introduce our designs to a city that itself is a symbol of artistic legacy,” said Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali.

Founded by Arora in March 2013, the online-first brand Tribe Amrapali specialises in silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery, with retail stores in cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, Guwahati, Prayagraj, and Jammu.