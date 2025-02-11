Patanjali Foods sees 71% jump in Q3 profit to Rs 371 cr

Register Now
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 216.54 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 71.29% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 370.93 crore for the December quarter on higher sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 216.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,103.13 crore for the December quarter from Rs 7,910.70 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 8,652.53 crore as against Rs 7,651.51 crore in the said period.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 1,853.30 apiece, up 0.42% on the BSE on Monday.

