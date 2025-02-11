Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Nykaa Q3 profit rises 51% to Rs 26.4 crore

PTI
By PTI
36
0
Representative Image | Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had posted net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in the same period a year ago

New Delhi: FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand name, posted about 51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore in the December quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa’s consolidated revenue from operations rose about 27 per cent to Rs 2,267.21 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,788.8 crore a year ago.

Consolidated gross merchandise value of Nykaa grew 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45,27.9 crore.

The company said its beauty vertical grew 32 per cent year-on-year reaching GMV of Rs 3,389.9 crore during the reported quarter.

“This was fuelled by customer growth with Nykaa’s cumulative beauty customer base growing to 32 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 40 million,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s fashion vertical witnessed 21 per cent year-on-year revenue growth with GMV rise of 8 per cent YoY.

The company now has 221 physical stores across 73 cities, of which over 47 stores were added in the last one year.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Gillette India’s Dec qtr profit up 21% to Rs 126 cr

Total income of Gillette India was at Rs 694.74 crore in December quarter, up 7.43%New Delhi: Shaving products maker...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In