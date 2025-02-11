Register Now
Gillette India’s Dec qtr profit up 21% to Rs 126 cr

By PTI
16
0
New Delhi: Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported 21.18% rise in profit to Rs 125.97 crore for the second quarter ended December 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 103.95 crore for the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 685.55 crore during October-December 2024 from Rs 639.46 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were up 4% in the quarter to Rs 527.60 crore.

Revenue from the grooming segment was up 11% to Rs 570.64 crore. However, oral care was down 8.25% to Rs 114.91 crore in the December quarter.

Total income of Gillette India was at Rs 694.74 crore in December quarter, up 7.43%.

“These results were driven by strong brand fundamentals across our strategic portfolio, positive consumer response on innovation and superior retail execution,” said Gillette India in its earning statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed that its board in a meeting held on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2024-25.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 8,853.40 apiece on BSE, down 0.74% from the previous close.

