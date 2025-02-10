Register Now
Tata CLiQ Luxury teams up with Mercedes-Benz to launch its online lifestyle store in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
The partnership allows consumers nationwide to discover and shop from a curated collection of Mercedes-Benz fashion and lifestyle merchandise

Bengaluru: Tata Group’s online luxury lifestyle platform Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to launch the automaker’s exclusive lifestyle store on the platform, the companies announced in a joint press release on Monday.

“The fashion and accessories category on the platform is of key focus and has been experiencing strong double-digit growth,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ. “As we continue to expand our offerings, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Lifestyle Store on Tata CLiQ Luxury,” With this partnership, Mercedes-Benz fans can now effortlessly shop their favourite lifestyle pieces from the comfort of their homes.”

This partnership allows consumers nationwide to discover and shop from a curated collection of Mercedes-Benz fashion and lifestyle merchandise, including apparel such as polos, t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and hoodies, along with intricately crafted model cars and watches in the near future.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tata CLiQ Luxury, to offer the desirable range of Mercedes-Benz boutique items, genuine accessories and merchandise, seamlessly on its online platform,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. “This collaboration will enable enthusiasts to own a piece of Mercedes-Benz in their lives, becoming a prized brand custodian forever.”

Launched in 2016, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium and luxury brands across a range of categories, including accessories, apparel, beauty & fragrances, fashion, gourmet, handbags, home, footwear, stationery, and watches.

