Reliance enters sports drinks segment, launches ‘Spinner’ co-created with Muttiah Muralitharan

New Delhi: Reliance through its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has entered into the sports hydration drink segment with the brand ‘Spinner’, co-created with Sri Lankan cricket icon Muttiah Muralitharan.

Reliance, which has disrupted the Indian beverages market with aggressive pricing of its Campa Cola, is offering Spinner for Rs 10 for a 150 ml single-serve bottle.

This is relatively lower than other rival sports drinks available in the market such as Pepsico’s Gatorade and Coca-Cola’s Powerade which are available at Rs 50 for 500 ml. Decathlon’s sports drink Aptonia costs Rs 99 for a 400 ml bottle, though it is available at Rs 69 on the portal.

Last month, RCPL launched RasKik Gluco Energy, entering into the energy drink segment.

Reliance, which entered the beverages market with the acquisition of Campa in 2023, has now over 10% market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states, the company stated in its latest quarterly report.

These launches reinforced RCPL’s ambition to become a comprehensive total beverage and consumer products company.

Spinner has partnerships with top IPL teams, including Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians who will collaborate with RCPL to increase brand visibility nationwide.

“Uniquely positioned, Spinner will lead the movement in creating a sports beverage category of up to $1 billion in the next 3 years,” said a joint statement.

Commenting on the development Muralitharan said:” Spinner is a game-changer that will empower every Indian to stay hydrated and active, no matter where they are or what they’re doing.”

RCPL COO Ketan Mody said:” With Spinner, we’ve created an affordable and effective hydration solution that can be enjoyed by everyone, whether you’re a professional athlete or just someone looking to stay hydrated.

“As a total beverage and FMCG company, we are excited to bring this innovative product to the market, in partnership with cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan and IPL teams, as we continue our mission to make hydration accessible to all,” he said.

Spinner comes in three flavours – Lemon, Orange, and Nitro Blue.

“RCPL is committed to making global quality products accessible to everyone. With the launch of Spinner, the company is proud to offer an affordable and effective solution for hydration, empowering every Indian to push their limits and stay at their best,” the statement said.

With its consumer brands, including Independence and other acquired brands, Reliance Retail has ambitions to become a sizeable FMCG player and is continuing to deepen its presence.