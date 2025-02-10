KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery opens 63rd showroom

Strengthening Its ‘Har Ghar KISNA’ Vision, the brand continues to make luxury jewellery more accessible

New Delhi: KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery has opened its 63rd exclusive showroom at Nemani Chawl, 1st Gaothan Lane, Santacruz West, Mumbai, a release by the company said on Monday.

The inauguration was attended by Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder, Hari Krishna Group, alongside franchise owner Mr. Pareen Gogari and other esteemed dignitaries. To mark this special occasion, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges and up to 25% off on gold jewellery making charges, making it a golden opportunity for Santacruz residents to own premium jewellery at exclusive launch prices.

This showroom is KISNA’s second exclusive outlet in Mumbai, a city known for its deep appreciation of fine craftsmanship and timeless jewellery designs. With Gujarat as a key market, the brand has successfully established itself as a trusted name in high-quality, IGI-certified diamond and BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery.

“The launch of our 63rd exclusive showroom is not just about expanding our footprint—it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, trust, and excellence. At KISNA, we aim to bring world-class diamond jewellery into every home, redefining luxury as an accessible experience. This new showroom represents our vision of making fine jewellery a part of everyday life,” said Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group.

The Santacruz showroom features a collection of 100% IGI-certified diamond jewellery and BIS-hallmarked gold pieces. The collection includes Daily wear jewellery, Bridal collections, Exclusive Valentine’s Day designs featuring heart-shaped diamonds and love-inspired motifs.

With its expansion strategy, KISNA is set to open multiple new showrooms across metro cities, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 locations. Founded in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand of the Hari Krishna Group. The brand has built a strong retail presence with 3,000+ shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India and now boasts 63 exclusive showrooms nationwide.