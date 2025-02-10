Register Now
How Hello is shaping India’s premium gear market

By IMAGES Group Research
Looking ahead to FY 2025, Hello is targeting to achieve Rs 2 crore in revenue 

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) luxury gear brand Hello was founded in 2022 by Ninad Umargekar, Aditya Jayawant, and Swapneel Thakoor. The bootstrapped company rapidly made its mark in the premium accessory space, particularly for its highest-selling product—watch straps.

“Today, we stand as India’s foremost watch straps brand, complemented by a chic wallet collection, poised to revolutionise the everyday carry space,” said its founders on its official website. “Inspired by everyday life, our products merge style, form, and function. While we draw inspiration globally, we are rooted in a luxury tailored for the modern mindset.”

Looking ahead to fiscal year (FY) 2025, Hello is targeting to achieve Rs 2 crore in revenue and creating new product designs with indigenous materials.

These objectives are backed by the brand’s operational foundation, built on partnerships with business enablers such as Shopify for e-commerce operations, Razorpay for  payment solutions, Wigzo for customer engagement, Nector for loyalty program management, and iThinkLogistics for supply chain and logistics support.

