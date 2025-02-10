Cantabil Retail India eyes Rs 1000 cr revenue by 2027

Aims to expand store presence and strengthen brand positioning across India

New Delhi: Apparel manufacturer and retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has announced its target of achieving Rs 1000 crore in revenue by 2027, the company said in a release on Monday.

In the financial year (FY) 24, Cantabil registered a revenue of Rs 616 crore and expanded its retail presence to 583 stores across India. The company plans to continue this momentum by launching a significant number of new stores annually. Its strategic expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities is expected to drive further growth and strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing retail sector, the release added.

“Our goal is to make Cantabil a household name in fashion retail across India. The target of reaching Rs 1000 crore in revenue by 2027 reflects our commitment to delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. By expanding into emerging markets, we aim to bridge the fashion gap and set new industry benchmarks,” said Deepak Bansal, Director of Cantabil Retail India Ltd.

Established in 2000, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. specializes in designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing apparel under the CANTABIL brand. The company offers a range of men’s, women’s, and kids’ wear, along with a diverse selection of accessories including perfumes, deodorants, towels, innerwear, wallets, and trolleys.

Cantabil operates 583 stores across India and continues to grow its presence in key retail markets. In addition to its expansive offline network, Cantabil products are available on major online marketplaces such as Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Amazon, along with its dedicated e-commerce platform Cantabilshop.com.