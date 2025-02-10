Aditya Birla Group’s Indriya opens fifth store in Delhi

Located in Pitampura, the new Indriya store offers more than 15,000 curated jewellery pieces with over 5,000 exclusive designs

New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Indriya, owned by Aditya Birla Group, has launched its fifth store in Delhi, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Located in Pitampura, one of Delhi’s residential and commercial areas, the store offers more than 15,000 curated jewellery pieces with over 5,000 exclusive designs. It also features an exclusive kaarigari room and a dedicated bridal lounge.

Moreover, Indriya’s first-ever bridal collection is also showcased in the store, presenting designs of bangles, naths, mathapattis, haathphool, and rings.

“With the launch of our new store in Pitampura, Delhi, we continue to bring our craftsmanship to a wider audience in a locality known for its vibrant culture and discerning shoppers,” said Sandeep Kohli, CEO of Indriya. “Through our debut bridal collection, we continue to offer jewellery that resonates with women on special occasions, especially weddings.”

Indriya was launched in July 2024 opening four stores on a single day across Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur, and has since expanded its footprint to major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.