How Kingdom of White is winning in the niche fashion space

The brand is on track to become the first fashion business with an annual stock turnover of 8 to 10 times by the end of fiscal year 2024-25

Kingdom of White was launched in 2023 by Vineet Haralalka, as a premium D2C fashion brand dedicated to celebrating the versatility of the colour white. Backed by Think9 Consumer, the brand has quickly gained a strong foothold in the Indian apparel market.

At the core of Kingdom of White’s philosophy lies the belief that white represents fluidity, freedom, and the future. It offers a curated selection of shirts, jeans, kurtas, and accessories such as caps, all exclusively in white catering to men, women, and kids.

The brand is on track to become the first fashion business with an annual stock turnover of 8 to 10 times by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, ensuring fast-moving inventory and optimised efficiency.

Additionally, the brand is actively expanding its presence across both physical and digital channels, with a strategic goal of launching at least 30 exclusive brand stores to enhance its retail footprint and customer reach. To enhance customer experience and ensure faster delivery, it is also investing in in-house manufacturing, allowing greater control over quality and production timelines.

“Kingdom of White is not just a brand; it represents a lifestyle. Our story is intricately woven with elements of tradition, luxury, and modernity, forming a tapestry that resonates with a diverse audience. Our offerings are always stylish and cater to the tastes of the fashion-conscious consumer,” says Haralalka.

