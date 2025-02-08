D2C jewellery brand Kicky & Perky targets 50 cr revenue in FY25

In the financial year 2023-24, the brand achieved total sales of Rs 10 crore, reflecting its growing consumer appeal and strong market presence
Kicky & Perky, founded in 2022 by sister duo Aditi and Sanya Khandelwal, is a bootstrapped direct-to-conusumer (D2C) brand that has quickly made its mark in the silver jewellery industry.
The brand is best known for its intricately designed earrings and chain pendants, which have emerged as its highest-selling products.
In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, Kicky & Perky achieved total sales of Rs 10 crore, reflecting its growing consumer appeal and strong market presence. Looking ahead to FY 2024-25, the brand is targeting a revenue od Rs 50 crore.
To achieve this milestone, the retailer has identified five key focus areas: strategic business expansion, a customer-centric approach, a strong organisational culture, investment in people, and product innovation.
“We are creating value for customers, stakeholders and the team by chasing excellence in every sphere of business,” says the founders.