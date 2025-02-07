‘The Big Bite: Scaling Success in India’s Food Services’ by Redseer

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving landscape of India’s food service industry, exploring key trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities shaping the sector

‘The Big Bite: Scaling Success in India’s Food Services’ report by Redseer Strategy Consultants provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving landscape of India’s food service industry, exploring key trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities shaping the sector.

The report presents insights into the expansion of quick service restaurants (QSRs), cloud kitchens, and online food delivery platforms, across the country and discusses the market’s segmentation between organized and unorganized sectors.

Moreover, the report delves into consumer behavior and analyses spending patterns, frequency of dining out, and the impact of quick delivery options on non-peak hour consumption. It also examines service innovations by major food delivery platforms, including scheduled deliveries, loyalty programs, and the rise of delivery-only brands.

Key findings of the report are:

The Indian food services market, valued at $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-11% and reach $144-152 billion by 2030.

The organized segment, which currently accounts for about half of the market, is outpacing the unorganized sector, driven by the growth of online food delivery and an influx of branded food options.

Cloud kitchens allow brands to reach Rs 100 crore revenue in just 2-3 years, much faster than the 6-10 years needed for traditional dine-in models.

Single-brand models are facing growth plateaus as consumer demand shifts toward variety and unique dining experiences. Multi-brand strategies and cloud kitchens are seen as key to overcoming this challenge.

Click here to access the entire report