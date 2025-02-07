Danish footwear brand ECCO unveils first signature store in Mumbai

The newly opened store, covering 1,200 sq. ft. of carpet area, is situated in at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

Bengaluru: Danish footwear brand ECCO has launched its first signature store in Mumbai, partnering with Jaipuria Brandz, a company primarily focused on managing and distributing international brands through retail stores.

“The launch of our store at Phoenix Palladium marks an important milestone for Ecco in India,” said Sumeet Lohia, Country Manager of ECCO. “This prime location gives us the opportunity to engage with Mumbai’s premium customers, introducing them to our signature craftsmanship, innovative designs, and high-quality materials.”

ECCO is a family-owned company founded in Denmark in 1963. Currently, it has a presence in 88 countries through more than 2,000 stores and 14,000 sales points,

Its Mumbai outlet features the brand’s full range for men and women, including Biom, Cozmo, Metropole, Street, S-Three, Sculpted, and its shoe care kit.

“We are thrilled to bring ECCO’s renowned craftsmanship and comfort to the Indian audience, and we look forward to introducing more customers to the brand’s signature style and quality,” said Anurag Sharma, CEO of Jaipuria Brandz. “Through strategic partnerships and upcoming store launches, we are focused on expanding our presence and making ECCO more accessible to consumers across key markets in India.”

The Jaipuria Group is a century-old conglomerate that operates across retail, real estate, beverages, engineering, and IT. Through Jaipuria Brandz, the group has partnered with multiple global brands, expanding its retail presence to over 200,000 sq. ft. across over 60 cities in India.