Swiggy shares tumble 7 pc; hit 52-week low in intra-day trade as Q3 loss widens

In traded volume terms, 24.28 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 412.30 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

New Delhi: Shares of food and grocery delivery major Swiggy on Thursday ended almost 7 per cent lower after the firm reporteda widening of consolidated loss to Rs 799.08 crore for the December quarter.

The stock declined 6.98 per cent to settle at Rs 388.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tumbled 7.58 per cent to Rs 386.40 — the 52-week low level.

At the NSE, the stock dropped 6.29 per cent to Rs 391.75. During the day, it tanked 7.84 per cent to hit the 52-week low of Rs 385.25.

The company’s market valuation diminished Rs 5,517.6 crore to Rs 88,071.88 crore.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 574.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses surged to Rs 4,898.27 crore in the period under review, from Rs 3,700 crore in October-December FY24. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,993.06 crore, from Rs 3,048.69 crore, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

Notably, Swiggy’s overall gross order value (GOV) grew 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,165 crore.

“We continued our focus on creating segmented offerings for the consumer during the festive quarter, which we believe will open up more consumption occasions,” Swiggy MD & Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said.