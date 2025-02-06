P C Jeweller Q3 profit at Rs 148 cr

Register Now
Representative Image | Credit : LinkedIn
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.98 crore for the year-ago period

New Delhi: P C Jeweller Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore for the latest December quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.98 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income jumped multi-fold to Rs 683.44 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 43.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

P C Jeweller said the company has witnessed a strong jewellery demand during the December quarter owing to festive and wedding season.

“The company’s growth has exhibited a robust momentum fuelled by increase in consumer footfall and purchases. The same has replicated into its financials for Q3 FY 2025,” it added.

P C Jeweller has 55 showrooms (including 3 franchisee showrooms) in 41 cities across 15 states in India.

