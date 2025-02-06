Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance & FundingLatest News

HairOriginals raises $5 mn in Series A funding round

PTI
By PTI
85
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The fresh capital will be utilised to expand the platform’s try-at-home services, establish 25-30 experience centres in the next 12 months and bolster R&D capabilities 

Mumbai: Hair extension brand HairOriginals on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million in a Series A funding round co-led by 12 Flags Consumer Holdings and Anicut Growth Fund, along with participation from Peyush Bansal.

The fresh capital will be utilised to expand the platform’s try-at-home services by bringing on-demand hair extension home service to 40 cities, establish 25-30 company-owned experience centres in the next 12 months and bolster research & development (R&D) capabilities by creating products for a global audience, HairOrginals said.

Founded by IIT graduate Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani, the platform offers premium, ethically sourced, 100 per cent natural hair extensions.

The latest round of funding brings its total raised capital to $7.2 million, including previously raised $1.5 million in seed funding from Anicut Capital and other investors, it said.

“India is the largest and the only ethical source of human hair in the world. Our vision is to leverage sourcing advantage and to own a complete value chain by manufacturing top quality finished products from India to the world,” Sharma said.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingMannu Mathew -

D’Decor’s brand Sansaar eyes global expansion, Rs 500 cr in 5 Years

Founders Sanjana Arora and Sarah Arora further noted that customer feedback has played a crucial role in shaping their...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In