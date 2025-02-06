D’Decor’s brand Sansaar eyes global expansion, Rs 500 cr in 5 Years

Founders Sanjana Arora and Sarah Arora further noted that customer feedback has played a crucial role in shaping their product strategy.

New Delhi: Mumbai-based D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of curtains and upholstery fabrics, is planning international expansion for Sansaar—a new brand under the D’Decor umbrella—alongside a target to achieve a Rs 500 crore valuation within the next five years, the company’s top executives told IndiaRetailing.

“At D’Decor, our vision over the next five years is to fortify our leadership in innovation and expand aggressively into international markets, including the USA, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Sanjana Arora, co-founder of Sansaar.

The sibling duo (Sanjana Arora and Sarah Arora) claims that they have built their reputation on quality and cutting-edge design. “Our strategy is to leverage these strengths to capture new markets and set new benchmarks globally,” said Sarah Arora, co-founder of Sansaar.

The company operates a manufacturing facility near Mumbai that boasts over 10,000 patented designs, an export network spanning more than 65 countries, and a client list featuring some of the largest global brands. “Our design department works in sync with Italian design houses to ensure that our offerings are always aligned with international colour and fashion trends,” Sarah added. “This global outlook drives our international expansion strategy, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of design innovation while catering to diverse cultural preferences.”

While D’Decor continues to cement its international footprint, Sansaar—the brand launched in April 2024 by D’Decor—has emerged as a key growth driver in the domestic market. “We are confident that Sansaar will become a Rs 500 crore brand within the next five years,” the co-founders stated. “Our plans include strategic market expansion through standalone stores, franchise networks, and key partnerships. By diversifying our product offerings—starting with curtains and upholstery and soon expanding into bedding—we are creating a comprehensive portfolio that caters to the evolving tastes of modern homeowners.”

When asked about current technology usage, Sanjana said, “The company uses automated weaving machines and a fully robotized central warehouse, ensuring precision and efficiency across our product lines.”

“Moreover, for Sansaar, we have developed a seamless digital shopping experience with a user-friendly app and online portal. Customers can access real-time pricing, stock availability, e-catalogues, and order tracking—all of which enhance convenience and accessibility,” Sarah explained.

This digital-first approach is further supported by a dealer network with over 500 dealers and more than 450 stores across India. The company is also leveraging AI-driven personalisation to tailor customer experiences, a strategy expected to drive further engagement and brand loyalty.

“We are leveraging trending media platforms, including OTT channels, to drive targeted social media campaigns,” explained Sanjana. “Our collaborations with architects, interior designers, and influencers are designed to enhance brand visibility not just in metropolitan areas but also in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.”

Furthermore, the co-founders emphasized the importance of user-generated content (UGC) in building authentic brand narratives. “We encourage our customers and key stakeholders to share their real-life decor transformations,” Sarah said. “By promoting this content through social media campaigns, strategic PR initiatives, and engaging store visits, we not only amplify our brand presence but also foster deeper connections with our community.”

Maintaining a ‘globally local’ approach has been central to D’Decor’s business model. Sanjana explained that the company combines international design influences with a deep understanding of regional tastes. “Our in-house design team continuously monitors global trends while tailoring our products to meet local preferences. This approach ensures that our designs are globally inspired yet locally relevant,” she remarked.

In line with this philosophy, both D’Decor and Sansaar have a steadfast commitment to sustainability. The co-founders stressed that eco-friendly practices are integrated at every stage of the manufacturing process—from investing in R&D and modern machinery to implementing projects that reduce environmental impact. “Our commitment to sustainability isn’t just a trend—it’s a core value,” said Sarah. “By focusing on eco-friendly practices and smart textiles, we are redefining luxury home furnishings and setting a new standard for responsible design.”

The market response to Sansaar’s launch has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a growing demand for smart textiles and eco-friendly home solutions. “We are thrilled to have received such enthusiastic support from consumers,” said Sanjana. “In just a year, the response has been phenomenal, and it is evident that customers are eager for products that merge aesthetic appeal with sustainable practices.”

Sanjana and Sarah further noted that customer feedback has played a crucial role in shaping their product strategy. “Every collection of Sansaar is meticulously crafted, blending minimalist design with sustainable practices,” Sarah added. “Our focus is on innovation, quality, and sustainability—values that resonate strongly with today’s discerning consumers.”

D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., formerly known as Dicitex Decor Pvt. Ltd., is a manufacturer and exporter of curtains and upholstery fabrics and the third largest in the world. With 13 years of market presence, D’Decor has been instrumental in making homes fashionable across the globe. The company exports to over 65 countries and boasts a legacy of firsts in the Indian home furnishings industry, including the introduction of water-repellent and flame-retardant fabrics and the establishment of India’s first robotic warehouse.

Endorsed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, D’Decor has also established a strong presence in the domestic market through its exclusive franchise outlets and a vast network of dealers and retail stores.