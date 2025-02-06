Cantabil Retail to open 70-80 new stores in 2025

The apparel retailer currently operates more than 550 exclusive stores in 20 states and more than 250 cities across India

Bengaluru: Indian apparel manufacturer and retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. plans to allocate the majority of its investment towards store expansion and aims to open 70–80 new stores in 2025, said its Director Deepak Bansal to IndiaRetailing.

The company currently operates more than 550 exclusive stores in 20 states and more than 250 cities across India, with FY26 expansion plans centered on strengthening its presence within these states.

The brand will also invest in expanding its production capacities. “To drive same-store sales growth (SSSG), we need to enhance our production capabilities in line with current market trends. A substantial portion of the investment will be directed towards increasing the existing capacity of our Bahadurgarh production facility,” added Bansal.

Founded in 2000, Cantabil is the brainchild of the trio Vijay Bansal, Hemant Bansal, and Bansal. The company began with men’s apparel, expanded into women’s wear in 2007, launched a kids’ line in 2018, and further diversified into athleisure and footwear in 2023.

In addition to offline stores, the brand retails through its direct-to-consumer website and e-commerce marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Nykaa, TataCLiQ, and Amazon.

Recently, the brand launched an upgraded version of its e-commerce platform, Cantabilshop.com, introducing features like real-time inventory updates, enabling customers to view the latest product availability, along with personalised recommendations.

Its goal is to increase e-commerce sales from the current 6–7% to 8–9% of total sales.

For the financial year (FY) ending 31 March 2024, the company recorded a 12% revenue growth, reaching Rs 616.49 crore, with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62.22 crore. Looking forward, the brand aims to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by FY26.

“We are growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16–17% year-on-year and aim to first sustain this growth while striving to increase it to 18–20%,” Bansal further added.