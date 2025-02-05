Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

V-Mart Retail Q3 profit rises two-fold to Rs 71.63 cr, sales up 15.4%

PTI
By PTI
31
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

New Delhi: V-Mart Retail Ltd. on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 71.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.5 per cent to Rs 1,026.73 crore in the latest December quarter. It was Rs 889.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart’s total expenses in the December quarter were up 11 per cent to Rs 960.37 crore.

The total income of V-Mart, which includes other income, in the reporting quarter, was at Rs 1,030.11 crore, up 14.2 per cent year on year.

“The company remains focused on its store expansion plan and opened 21 new stores in Q3 FY25, taking the total number of stores pan-India to 488 as at quarter end,” said V-Mart in its earnings statement.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,488.45 apiece, up 3.94 per cent from the previous close.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

Birla’s daughter Ananya announces new beauty and cosmetics venture

Stating that the brands are built for the new age, Birla added that they will challenge conventions and redefine...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In