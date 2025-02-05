Ranveer Singh’s Super You eyes Rs 500 cr in 5 years; targets category expansion, global entry

Within just three months of its launch, the protein snack brand has sold approximately 20–25 lakh products, attracting over 1.2 lakh consumers

Bengaluru: The era of guilt-free foods is in full swing, driven by a growing awareness of wellness. Consumers are increasingly steering away from their once-beloved fast food indulgences.

This shift has paved the way for brands that prioritise both taste and health, offering ironic innovations like sugar-free ice cream, plant-based meat, and eggless omelets.

One such trailblazer is Super You, a snack brand that claims to provide optimal daily protein intake through its bio-fermented yeast protein technology.

Super You was established just three months ago, in November 2024, co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani (nephew of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani), who is also the co-founder of Think9 Consumer, a firm that builds digital-native brands.

Within just 48 hours of launch, the brand sold 2.5 lakh products and has since exceeded 20–25 lakh units in total sales till now, with a customer base of over 1.2 lakh individuals who have tried its product.

Origin of Super You

Biyani conceived the idea for the brand upon recognising the rising need of protein in the Indian market, with more people acknowledging it as a vital macronutrient. However, the average Indian diet remains deficient in protein, presenting a clear gap.

“When people hear ‘protein’, they often associate it with muscle-building supplements and powders—a space that is already highly competitive. But we asked ourselves: why not make protein easier to consume through everyday foods that Indians already enjoy? That’s where our idea was born—to create ‘better-for-you’ alternatives that incorporate protein without compromising on taste,” said Biyani in an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing.

The brand debuted with protein wafer bars in four flavors—chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese—each offering 10g of protein, indulgent chocolate, and no added sugar.

Super You’s ethos reflects its co-founder Singh’s famously high-energy persona and commitment to fitness, with him acquiring a 50% stake in the brand for an undisclosed amount.

“In our logo, ‘S’ and ‘U’ are intentionally cut off. This design choice symbolises our philosophy: live life so large that you don’t fit inside a box. It reflects one of Singh’s core beliefs—he refuses to conform, and the brand embodies that same spirit,” explained Biyani.

“Also, Singh’s deep understanding of content and market disruption is a major asset. He constantly pushes boundaries, helping us rethink how we market the brand and its products,” Biyani added.

Points of Sales

As of now, Super You sells through its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website, e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, and quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

It is also available in modern trade stores, including Reliance Smart Bazaar and Ratnadeep as well as premium retail chains like Noble Wellness, Nature’s Basket, and Foodhall. Moreover, the brand is expanding into vending machines like Wendy Man, Dalchini, and certain stores at airports.

Presently, online sales contribute around 60–65% of its total revenue. However, Biyani sees offline retail playing a big role in its growth strategy and is actively expanding across multiple channels as well.

“Currently, we have over 1,000 retail touchpoints, and our goal is to scale up to 10,000–15,000 in the next one to two years,” he added.

The majority of Super You’s sales come from tier-1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while emerging markets such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Indore are also experiencing growing demand.

First Funding in Place

Super You is powered by Think9 Consumer Technologies, a venture builder firm focused on creating digital-native brands across consumption categories like food, wellness, beauty, and fashion.

In December 2024, the brand secured Series A funding from Rainmatter Capital, the venture capital arm of Zerodha, founded by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath.

With the capital, the Super You’s key focuses will be digital marketing, product development, team expansion and market reach.

“Our goal is to reach a much broader audience and strengthen brand recall across different consumer segments. We also aim to move beyond catering to just the top 1% of the population and instead connect with 8–10% of India. To achieve this, expanding into smaller cities like Jaipur, Raipur, Bareilly, Baroda, and Surat is essential,” he added.

Looking Ahead

A dedicated portion of the capital raise will be allocated to creating new products and categories.

“We are launching a coffee flavour protein wafer in mid-March, followed by another new product debuting in April,” said Biyani. In the future, the company will explore categories like guilt-free chips and biscuits, packed with protein.

Super You’s primary target audience falls within the 21 to 30 age group. However, its next products will cater to a broader demographic.

Financially, the brand aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 500 crore within the next five to seven years while maintaining a strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 15–20%.

The company is also preparing for its international debut with its first shipment to Hong Kong soon. “There is also significant interest from Nepal and the UAE. We are planning a major launch in the UAE around June or July, both online and through retail stores like Lulu,” he concluded.