Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FMCGSpotlight

Nestle eyes Rs 7,500 crore premiumisation opportunity in Indian market

PTI
By PTI
34
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Amidst the slowdown, particularly in urban consumption, Nestle India’s premium products are outpacing category growth

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India will be leveraging the trend of premiumisation, where it sees a Rs 7,500 crore opportunity for the company, said its chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan on Tuesday.

Amidst the slowdown, particularly in urban consumption, Nestle India’s premium products are outpacing category growth.

According to Nestle, the company is witnessing premiumisation trend universally across urban and rural, the maker of Maggi, Kit Kat and Nescafe said in a presentation before analysts and institutional investors.

Addressing the meet, Nestle India’s outgoing Chairman said: “The overall premiumisation opportunity that we see in our categories is roughly Rs 7,500 crore. The growth of this premium portfolio is growing at a CAGR of 16 per cent since 2015.”

Nestlé India believes that it has the brand portfolio to deliver and leverage the premiumisation trend in sectors as prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk products and nutrition, powdered and liquid beverages, confectionery and pet care.

It will leverage the power of globally trusted brands, it added.

“We are not seeking to build a premium portfolio. We already have a premium portfolio, which we can leverage and grow to fruition. Even rural India is having a taste for premium products. As part of our urban strategy, we will also tap into the premiumisation trend,” he said.

However, Narayanan also added despite opportunities, challenges such as commodity inflation and a slowdown in consumption growth remain.

Food inflation continues to hurt consumption, said Nestle India.

“While headline inflation is moderating, high prices persist on select agricommodities,” he said.

Besides, Nestle India is also accelerating its presence in the rural market as per its ‘RUrban strategy’. Though there is a slowdown in growth, but rural market outpaces the urban, which was historically always ahead.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

Birla’s daughter Ananya announces new beauty and cosmetics venture

Stating that the brands are built for the new age, Birla added that they will challenge conventions and redefine...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In