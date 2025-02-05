Menswear brand Harfun projects Rs 100 cr GMV by FY26

The D2C brand is expected to close FY25 with a revenue of Rs 25 crore

Bengaluru: Science-backed men’s workwear brand Harfun is aiming for a gross merchandising value (GMV) of Rs 100 crore by the fiscal year (FY) 2026, the company said in a press release.

Founded in 2022, Harfun has achieved five-fold business growth, with a 50% month-over-month increase, surpassing a customer base of 2.5 lakh within three years.

Currently, the brand has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 50 crore and a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of Rs 4 crore. Harfun is expected to close FY25 with a revenue of Rs 25 crore.

“Our commitment to quality and performance has not only resonated with our customers but also helped us build a loyal following, with a massive 70% repeat purchase rate reflecting their trust in our offerings,” said Saurabh Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Harfun. “As we look ahead, we are excited by the opportunities in the rapidly evolving corporate sector.”

Initially focused on athleisure during the pandemic, Harfun pivoted in October 2022 to WorkWear 2.0, combining minimalist design with performance fabrics suitable for both work and comfort. Starting with just 1,000 orders within the initial month, today Harfun delivers 15,000 orders per month.

The D2C brand is also planning to launch experiential stores in Delhi NCR and a market-expansion to Dubai as well.