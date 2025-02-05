Juniors Group: Using innovation to drive the growth of its luxury kidswear brand, KidsUp

Vin Sharma, Founder of Juniors Group, shares his professional challenges and accomplishments in the retail industry

Juniors Group of Companies was founded with a clear vision to shape the future of kids’ fashion and connect kids’ fashion industry in India with the global market. Since its establishment in 2017, the company has focused on discovering, nurturing, and celebrating young talent while helping brands engage with the next generation of consumers.

The journey began with Junior’s Fashion Week, an event launched in 2017 to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their potential in a fashion-focused environment. Over the years, Juniors Group has hosted more than 75 event editions, featured over 500 brands, and created opportunities for more than 20,000 models, attracting a total of 85,000 visitors.

The company also founded Junior’s Plus, a kids’ modeling agency that partners with top global brands like DKNY, Levi’s, Kenzo Kids, Guess Kids, Nike, Paul Smith Junior, and U.S. Polo Assn. Kids.

In 2020, Juniors Group expanded its portfolio with the launch of KidsUp, an e-commerce platform offering a wide range of global luxury and premium brands. It currently features over 900 SKUs from brands such as Stella McCartney, Guess, Terry, and Sonia Rykiel.

In addition to fashion shows, Juniors Group offers various opportunities for young talent, such as professional photo shoots, television commercials, international brand endorsements, celebrity shoots, and exclusive events. The company has produced more than 550 television commercials, 1,220 magazine features, 2,050 calendar features, and 1,720 website features.

Looking ahead, Juniors Group plans for 30% annual growth across its verticals, with particular emphasis on expanding KidsUp’s market presence and enhancing profitability.

Vin Sharma, Founder of Juniors Group, shares his professional challenges and accomplishments in an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing…

I enjoy being in retail because: Retail is an ever-evolving space that thrives on innovation, connection, and creating meaningful experiences. At KidsUp, we don’t just offer luxury kidswear; we curate joy and celebrate childhood through every carefully chosen piece. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see how a thoughtfully selected design can light up a child’s face and resonate with parents seeking something truly special.

For me, retail goes beyond selling products—it’s about crafting stories, building lasting relationships, and making a positive impact. Every interaction at KidsUp is a step toward creating a remarkable shopping journey that brings dreams to life.

The biggest professional challenge I face is: Driving innovation across diverse verticals while fostering collaboration within the team. Aligning creative minds with strategic goals, maintaining consistency, and delivering excellence together requires agility, shared vision, and a relentless focus on growth.

To achieve full potential, Indian retailers must: Prioritize innovation, adapt to digital advancements, and focus on creating personalised, seamless experiences for customers. By understanding shifting consumer behaviors, integrating technology, and building strong, authentic brands, retailers can stay ahead in a rapidly changing market and foster long-term growth.

I think my key professional accomplishments are: The growth and transformation of Juniors Group of Companies, the successful launch of KidsUp as a premier luxury kidswear platform, and my ability to drive innovation and strategic expansion across multiple verticals. These milestones highlight my dedication to excellence, leadership, and creating lasting value in the industry.

Vin Sharma

Designation: Founder

Company/ Organization Name: Juniors Group of Companies

Brand/s Name: KidsUp, Junior’s Fashion Week, Junior’s Plus

Company Vertical/s: Retail, Endorsement, Talent Hub, Fashion Week

Core Business: Juniors Group unlocks potential by blending young talent with leading brands, creating connections. The team drives fresh ideas and innovation, delivering expertise in shaping the future of both talent and brands.

Address: 214, Vaishali Marg, Jaipur

Company e-mail: [email protected]