India’s foremost B2B nuts & dry fruits trade expo, MEWA, back with 2nd edition

New Delhi: The Nuts & Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC(I)) India is set to host the second edition of MEWA, India from February 11 to 14, 2025, at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. MEWA India 2025 promises to be an engaging three-day affair, creating a golden opportunity to engage with industry pioneers, buyers, sellers, and international delegates, spotlighting the dynamic facets of the Indian nuts industry.

The tradeshow – a perfect place for sellers to exhibit their products – will spotlight the rich nuts and dry fruits market in the country with an aim to bring together international exhibitors and industry leaders, fostering growth. The event promises to ensure a lively, energetic environment for exchanging information, generating ideas, and fostering invaluable networking opportunities to fuel business expansion.

TRADE SHOW

MEWA 2025 will feature participants from over 50 countries. With 300+ exhibitors and 10000+ participants from nations such as the United States, Chile, Iran, Turkey, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and others, the event promises to elevate the industry by fostering advancements in research, innovation, production, trade, and consumption. Positioned as a global platform, MEWA 2025 is set to redefine standards and drive collaborative growth in the nuts and dried fruits sector.

“MEWA India provides a vital platform to project the challenges faced by the sector and enhances visibility for the industry. With over 300+ exhibitors from around the world, this event is crucial for fostering international partnerships and addressing the growing demand for dry foods in India. Attendees can look forward to engaging in discussions centred around protein-rich foods and healthy snacking options that cater to evolving consumer preferences. This emphasis on health trends reflects the growing demand for nutritious and convenient food options” ~ Gunjan Jain, President NDFC(I)

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Spanning over 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, the exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products from international and Indian suppliers. Delegates, exhibitors and guests will also be able to attend a series of panel discussions – each comprising of industry experts including processors, exporters, importers, and quality control specialists. These knowledge-sharing sessions, led by industry trailblazers, will delve into critical areas such as market dynamics. Each meaningful discourse will be held with the aim of elevating understanding, broadening perspectives and fostering connections that extend beyond the event.

Deepak Agarwal, Secretary, NDFC (I), said, “The healthy snacks market, including nuts and dry fruits, is set to grow significantly as 91% of Indians seek nutritious alternatives. Increased awareness of healthy eating drives demand for convenient options. MEWA, an initiative by NDFC (I), aims to address these industry gaps and streamline processes to meet consumer needs.”

Yash Gawdi, Co-Chairperson of MEWA 2025, added to this saying, “The dry fruits market is set to reach $12 billion by 2029, growing at 18% CAGR. With MEWA 2025, we aim to address industry challenges, enhance visibility, and foster international partnerships with over 300 exhibitors.”

AN UNPARALLELED NETWORKING OPPORTUNITY

MEWA 2025 offers unlimited B2B networking opportunities and trade visibility with significant business impact. Utilising advanced technology, event organizers have streamlined the process of scheduling meetings during the event, providing visitors and attendees with a seamless experience of fostering connections, collaborating with like-minded companies and individuals and forge potential partnerships for business growth.

WHERE & WHEN

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre – Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The area’s cosmopolitan outlook and strategic connectivity to the rest of the city makes it one of the top business hubs in the country. With an area totaling 1,03,012 sq. m., Jio World Convention Centre is India’s foremost venue for best-in-class exhibitions, conventions, meetings and social events.

Date: February 11 to 14, 2025

The first edition of the event, MEWA’ 24, was officially inaugurated last year by Om Birla and it witnessed over 6000 visitors, 130 Exhibitors from 20 countries and the event featured key participants from leading companies such as Truenut Food Manufacturing, California Walnuts, Crain Marketing Inc, Blue Diamond, and Carriere Farms.

The second edition of MEWA is poised to significantly impact the Dry Fruits industry by providing a robust platform for trade visibility and potential partnerships. With a conversion rate of approximately 80 per cent in the previous edition, this year’s event is expected to further solidify its reputation as a key player in the industry.