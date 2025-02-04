Register Now
Limelight Diamonds secures $11 million to fuel its retail growth

With the fresh capital, the brand aims to bolster its operational growth, strengthen its design offerings, and increase retail footprint in the country

Bengaluru: Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds has raised close to $11 million (Rs 90 Crore) in a funding round from broking firms, fund houses, family offices and industry promoters, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

With this fresh capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims to bolster its operational growth, strengthen its design offerings, and increase retail footprint across the country.

“The investment comes at a perfect time when the lab-grown diamonds sector is seeing a disruptive boom in India and will help us accelerate our growth to reach newer heights. We remain focused on making Limelight the largest sustainable luxury jewellery brand from India to the world,” said Pooja Madhavan, MD of Limelight Diamonds.

Founded by Madhavan in 2019, Limelight currently operates over 30 retail stores and 30 shop-in shops across 35 cities in India. The brand is backed the world’s largest producer of lab grown diamonds, The Bhathwari Group and Asia’s largest jewellery manufacturer The Emerald Group.

