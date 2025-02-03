Register Now
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q3 profit up 4.5% to Rs 5 cr, revenue flat at Rs 328.89 cr

PTI
By PTI
47
0
Barbeque Nation, Dehradun ; Source: LinkedIn
Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 311.50 on BSE, down 3.86%

New Delhi: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a QSR chain operator on Monday reported an increase of 4.54% in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.05 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2024.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4.83 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.

Its revenue from operations marginally declined to Rs 328.89 crore in the December quarter from Rs 330.87 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality in the December quarter were up 1.05% to Rs 267.37 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 334.41 crore in the December quarter.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality was operating 226 restaurants by the end of Q3 FY24, which includes 190 restaurants in India.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 311.50 on BSE, down 3.86%.

