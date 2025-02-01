Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Health insurance for gig workers is ‘worthy’ move: Swiggy on Union Budget

PTI
By PTI
23
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, Sitharaman announced that the government would arrange identity cards and facilitate registration on the e-Shram portal to assist one crore gig workers

New Delhi: It is very encouraging to note that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman considers platforms and gig workers an important part of India’s urban landscape, a senior Swiggy official said on Friday.

Dinker Vashisht, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, said, however, that the Centre’s decision to cover gig workers under health insurance through the PM Aarogya Yojana is a worthy one, though more details are awaited.

“Swiggy and several other platforms have been providing health and other forms of insurance to our delivery partners for the past several years under terms that align with some of the best international practices. We will await further details to understand how insurance can continue to be best provided while ensuring the interests of our delivery partners are well served,” Vashisht said, in a statement.

While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, Sitharaman announced that the government would arrange identity cards and facilitate registration on the e-Shram portal to assist one crore gig workers.

She also stated that a scheme for the socio-economic upliftment of urban workers would be implemented.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Gem, jewellery industry welcomes govt move to reduce customs duty on platinum findings

The sector comprises 85-90 per cent of MSMEs and the revision in classification criteria of MSMEs will help them...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In