Govt to provide Rs 20k cr to promote innovation in partnership with pvt sector: FM

Image Credit: Flickr
Presenting Union Budget 2025-26, she also said the government will launch export promotion mission with specified target for easy credit access

New Delhi: The government will provide Rs 20,000 crore for promoting innovation in partnership with the private sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting Union Budget 2025-26, she also said the government will launch export promotion mission with specified target for easy credit access.

Sitharaman further said the Centre will set up a national framework for promoting global capability centres in emerging Tier-II cities.

In order to strengthen the economy’s integration with global supply chains, she also said the government will provide support for domestic manufacturing capacity.

The finance minister also announced plans to set up Bharat Trade Net, a digital public infrastructure, for international trade.

