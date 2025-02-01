Footwear stocks surge; Mirza International zooms 20 pc

Mirza International zoomed 19.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on the BSE

New Delhi: Stocks related to footwear and leather sectors jumped on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a focused scheme will be launched for the sectors.

The stocks of Campus Activewear soared 9.15 per cent, Relaxo Footwears jumped 8.87 per cent, Lehar Footwears surged 7.70 per cent, Bata India climbed 2.86 per cent, and Metro Brands went up 2.67 per cent.

Sitharaman on Saturday said a focused scheme will be launched for the footwear and leather sectors while steps will be initiated to make India a global toy manufacturing hub.