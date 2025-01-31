Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FMCGLatest NewsResults

Nestle India Q3 profit up 4.9% to Rs 688 crore, net sales up 3.9% to Rs 4,762.13 cr

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 655.61 crore and a net sales of Rs 4,583.63 crore in the October-December period a year ago

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Friday reported a 4.94 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 688.01 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 655.61 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Nestle India.

Nestle India’s revenue from the sale of products was up 3.89 per cent to Rs 4,762.13 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 4,583.63 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Its total expenses in the December quarter were up 6.18 per cent to Rs 3,861.91 crore.

Nestle India’s domestic sales were up 3.23 per cent to Rs 4,566.05 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 4,421.79 crore in the corresponding period of October-December.

Its revenue from exports was up 21.15 per cent to Rs 196.08 crore in the December quarter.

Nestle India’s revenue from operations, which includes other operating revenue, was at Rs 4,779.73 crore, up 3.89 per cent. It was at 4,600.42 crore in the previous December quarter.

Total Income Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and Kit Kat was at Rs 4,784.17 crore, up 3.31 per cent.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 2,362 apiece in afternoon trade on BSE, up 6.46 per cent from its previous close.

Latest News
Food & BeverageMannu Mathew -

Ex-Google employee’s condiment brand Kaatil eyes Rs 1000 cr revenue by 2030

Kaatil which currently sells products via retail stores, D2C websites, marketplaces and  Blinkit plans to enter more quick commerce...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In