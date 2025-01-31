Jewellery Brand Palmonas opens 5th store in Pune

The newly opened store, covering 415 sq. ft. of retail space, features a collection of jewellery, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings

Bengaluru: Demi-fine jewellery brand Palmonas, co-founded by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, has launched its fifth retail store in Pune, located at Tribeca Highstreet.

The newly opened store, covering 415 sq. ft. of retail space, features a collection of jewellery, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings.

Pune-based Palmonas was founded in 2022 by Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari, with Kapoor as a co-founder. The company currently ships to more than 200 countries.

Tribeca Highstreet hosts over 75 brands such as Westside, Decathlon, Croma, GAP, American Eagle, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Puma, Reebok, Starbucks, Subway, and Helios.

“Tribeca Highstreet stands as the largest highstreet in Pune, bringing together a diverse and unparalleled retail experience. Adding to our existing jewelry portfolio which features brands like Bluestone, Caratlane, Orazza, Mia by Tanishq, and Giva, we welcome Palmonas to the community,” said Girish Kamble, Regional CEO of Tribeca.