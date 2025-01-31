Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Jewellery Brand Palmonas opens 5th store in Pune

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
19
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The newly opened store, covering 415 sq. ft. of retail space, features a collection of jewellery, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings

Bengaluru: Demi-fine jewellery brand Palmonas, co-founded by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, has launched its fifth retail store in Pune, located at Tribeca Highstreet.

The newly opened store, covering 415 sq. ft. of retail space, features a collection of jewellery, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings.

Pune-based Palmonas was founded in 2022 by Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari, with Kapoor as a co-founder. The company currently ships to more than 200 countries.

Tribeca Highstreet hosts over 75 brands such as Westside, Decathlon, Croma, GAP, American Eagle, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Puma, Reebok, Starbucks, Subway, and Helios.

“Tribeca Highstreet stands as the largest highstreet in Pune, bringing together a diverse and unparalleled retail experience. Adding to our existing jewelry portfolio which features brands like Bluestone, Caratlane, Orazza, Mia by Tanishq, and Giva, we welcome Palmonas to the community,” said Girish Kamble, Regional CEO of Tribeca.

Latest News
FMCGPTI -

FMCG major Marico Q3 profit rises 5.2% to Rs 406 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 386 crore in the October-December quarter a year agoNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In