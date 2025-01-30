Toni&Guy expands Its footprint in key cities across India

Toni&Guy will also introduce its exclusive range of hair care products from Label.M, designed to complement salon services and provide customers with salon-quality results at home

New Delhi: Toni&Guy, the internationally renowned British salon brand, is continuing its successful expansion in India with the opening of new salons in several key cities. This growth highlights the brand’s commitment to offering world-class hair and beauty services while reaching a broader audience across the country.

As part of this strategic expansion, Toni&Guy recently inaugurated its newest outlet in Ahmedabad, marking a key milestone in its growth journey. The brand plans to launch additional salons by the end of the year in key locations including Haldwani, Srinagar, Mohali, Lucknow, Patna, Bareilly, and Noida, which will bring its total number of outlets in India to 10.

Raghav Bhambri, Co-Owner of Toni&Guy North & West India, expressed excitement about the brand’s continued growth: “We are thrilled to expand Toni&Guy’s presence across India. Our focus has always been on bringing premium, cutting-edge hair and beauty services to our clients, and these new salons will allow us to do just that. Each location takes us one step closer to offering world-class salon experiences to people in more parts of the country.”

The new locations will bring Toni&Guy’s signature services, including expert haircuts, styling, innovative hair treatments, makeup, and beauty services to new communities. Each salon is designed to reflect the brand’s luxurious standards and is staffed with highly trained professionals dedicated to providing personalized consultations and top-tier results.

Toni&Guy has built a strong reputation in India for its high-end services, offering tailored haircuts, expert colouring, and customized treatments reflecting the latest trends while catering to individual needs. The salons also offer a relaxing, modern environment where clients can experience a complete beauty journey.

With over 150 salons nationwide, Toni&Guy continues to be a top choice for luxury salon services in India. The new outlets represent an exciting phase of growth for the brand and promise to offer more people access to the premium hair and beauty services the brand is known for.