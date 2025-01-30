Register Now
The Derma Co. opens 1st exclusive brand outlet in Gurugram

New Delhi: Skincare brand The Derma Co under Honasa Consumer Limited, has launched its first-ever Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at Airia Mall in Gurugram, the company said in a release.

This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey toward expanding its omnichannel presence and bringing science-backed, dermatologist-designed skincare solutions closer to consumers, the release added.

Launched in January 2020, The Derma Co offers a wide range of products addressing concerns such as acne, pigmentation, aging, and hair loss. With this new store, the brand aims to enhance consumer engagement through a dedicated experiential center, personalized skincare consultations with beauty advisors, and an advanced skin analysis tool that provides real-time insights into skin types and customized skincare recommendations.

“The launch of The Derma Co.’s first Exclusive Brand Outlet is a proud milestone in our five-year journey of building science-backed skincare solutions. We have seen strong demand for The Derma Co. products across our existing offline channels, and this move allows us to deepen our engagement with consumers by offering a more immersive and personalized shopping experience. Our omnichannel strategy ensures that effective, active ingredient-based skincare remains accessible to all,” said Varun Alagh, CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited.

The Derma Co. has delivered its products to 17.5 million Indian households over the past year. The brand continues to strengthen its presence across e-commerce platforms and modern trade outlets while expanding its offline footprint.

Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company has a vast omnichannel network spanning over 100,000 retail locations across 700+ districts, Honasa continues to redefine beauty and skincare for the modern consumer.

