Kalyan jewellers opens two showrooms in Chennai

Kalyan Jewellers’ lifestyle brand, Candere, was also inaugurated at the Guduvanchery showroom

New Delhi: Thrissur-headquartered jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers has strengthened its presence by inauguring two more showrooms in the city.

Popular actor and brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan inaugurated the outlets in neighbouring Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, a press release said.

“With the grand launch of our newly designed Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, our goal is to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the unique needs of our customers..,” Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said on Wednesday.

Kalyan Jewellers’ lifestyle brand, Candere, was also inaugurated at the Guduvanchery showroom on the occasion. The release added that the company has over 310 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

