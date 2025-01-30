Apparel Group opens 12th store of Victoria’s Secret in India

The latest outlet of Victoria’s Secret is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: American intimate speciality brand Victoria’s Secret has expanded its footprint in South India with the launch of a new beauty outlet in Bengaluru, at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, a press release said on Monday.

This launch marks the brand’s 12th store in the country and its second location in Bengaluru, following the one at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura.

Victoria’s Secret operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India.

“The launch of our 12th Victoria’s Secret store in India marks an exciting milestone as we continue our journey to bring the brand closer to our customers,” said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India. We are delighted to expand into the vibrant city of Bengaluru and look forward to welcoming customers into this luxurious space.”

The latest store carries the entire range of Victoria’s Secret’s beauty and personal care products, accessories, and fragrances including Bombshell, Bare, Tease, Very Sexy Eau de Parfum lines.

“Bengaluru is a key market for us, representing one of India’s fastest growing and most dynamic cities. By strategically expanding in South India, we are strengthening our connection with customers and bringing Victoria’s Secret’s world-class offerings closer to them,” said Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India.

Victoria’s Secret made its debut in India in 2021 through its e-commerce platform victoriassecret.in., offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products. In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the launch of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai.

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,350 retail stores located in 70 countries.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, and R&B Fashion.

In India, it operates more than 20 brands and over 250 stores across 38 cities.