Wooden Street launches its 103rd store in Hyderabad’s AS Rao Nagar

With 103 stores across India, Wooden Street continues to solidify its position as a trusted name in the furniture and home décor industry

New Delhi: Home furniture brand Wooden Street announces the opening of its 103rd experience store in AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad. This new launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion journey and strengthens its presence in the city with its 9th store.

Spanning over 5,500 sq. ft., the newly launched experience centre offers an extensive collection of modern, contemporary, and traditional furniture designs, catering to the evolving tastes of Indian homeowners. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and customer-centric service, the store aims to provide a seamless and immersive shopping experience.

“The launch of our 103rd store in AS Rao Nagar reflects our vision of being a part of every Indian home. Hyderabad, a city that beautifully blends tradition with modernity, is an important market for us, and we are excited to bring our brand closer to the people here. Our commitment remains strong in delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed furniture with an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer (CEO), of Wooden Street.

With 103 stores across India plans to enter metro cities as well as tier-2 and tier-3 markets, the company is set to further strengthen its nationwide presence.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street has secured approximately $78 million in funding from leading investors, fueling its growth across online and offline channels. The company currently operates:

102+ experience stores across India

20+ warehouses ensuring seamless supply chain operations

A 15 lakh sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

With an extensive portfolio of over 30,000 furniture, home décor, and furnishing products, Wooden Street has helped bring over 1 million dream homes to life.