India Fashion Forum 2025: Retail visionaries on how to carve out a unique space in fashion retail

Indiaretailing Bureau
L-R: Berry Singh COO, ace turtle, Sandip Kanti BAKSI, COO, Astromueller, Abhishek Raj COO, Lacoste India; Vivek Sandhwar COO, Being Human Clothing
Indiaretailing Bureau

Day two of the event featured two compelling sessions, exploring the latest strategies in fashion retail

India’s premier fashion retail event, the India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2025, is taking place on January 28-29 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. Day two of the event featured two compelling sessions in the morning, exploring the latest strategies in fashion retail.

The first session, “Differentiation in a Crowded Market,” showcased executives from India’s leading fashion brands. Panelists included Abhishek Anand, Brand Business Head at HouseofAldeno (CIEL Group); Arun Sharma, Business Head of Retail at Wildcraft India; Ashwini Seth, CEO and Founder of Dennison India; Chippy Mehta, Co-founder & COO of The Bombay Shirt Company; and Harshit Vij, Founder & CEO of FREECULTR. 

Jonathan Yach, Head of Operations & Customer Success at Gopalan Malls, moderated the session, which discussed how these brands have successfully created unique identities through strategic product positioning, effective communication, and superior customer service. The discussion highlighted how these brands have excelled in a competitive market by resonating with customers and building lasting loyalty.

In the second session, “Surviving the Retail Singularity,” fashion chief operating officers (COOs) tackled the transformative challenges posed by AI, automation, and e-commerce. Panelists, including Sandip Kanti Baksi, COO of Astromueller; Berry Singh, COO of ace turtle; and Abhishek Raj, COO of Lacoste India, shared insights into navigating the complexities of the evolving retail environment. 

Moderated by Vivek Sandhwar, COO of Being Human Clothing, the session focused on strategies for expanding businesses while closing underperforming stores, cutting costs without sacrificing brand visibility, and remaining profitable in an uncertain world. The session provided valuable lessons on adapting to technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors.

IFF 2025, the 24th edition of the event, is centered on fostering collaboration within the fashion industry, with a focus on driving innovation and sustainability through strategic partnerships. The event is held under the theme “India Fashion Collaboration: From Peers to Partners” and has brought together over 500 fashion and lifestyle brands and more than 1,200 fashion professionals.

The IMAGES Group, the largest retail intelligence organization in South Asia and the Middle East, organizes the event. The Group’s knowledge platforms include print and online media, research books, and annual business events across multiple retail sectors. Its major industry events include the Phygital Retail Convention, Internet Commerce Summit, Shopping Centres Next, India Food Forum, India Fashion Forum, and Middle East Retail Forum.

