Shoppers Stop opens new store in Pitampura

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has strengthened its presence in North India, with the launch of its latest outlet in Pitampura, a residential area in North West Delhi.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new store at Pitampura, a vibrant locality known for its rich heritage and community spirit. Named after the historic ‘Pitampura Village’, this neighborhood beautifully blends tradition and modernity – a perfect match for Shoppers Stop’s ethos,” the company wrote on social media on Tuesday.

The new store features a wide selection of national and international brands, offering a diverse range of apparel, watches, bags, sunglasses, fragrances, and gifting options for men, women, and children.

Customers can explore a lineup of brands including Jack & Jones, Rare Rabbit, Latin Quarter, Only, Vero Moda, Levis, Chambor, Colorbar, Faces Kay Beauty, Maybelline, L’Oreal, Lakme, Adidas, Lee Cooper, Louis Philipe, Puma, Sketchers and many more.

Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop currently operates 109 department stores, 11 premium home concept stores, 85 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, SS Beauty, 59 Intune stores and 20 airport doors, occupying area of 4.3 million sq. ft. present in 68 cities pan India.

In the third quarter ended 31 December 2024, , the retail chain recorded a 37% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 49 crore, compared to Rs 35 crore during the same period the previous year.