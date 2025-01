Adani Wilmar Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 411 cr

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200.89 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Adani Wilmar on Monday posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 410.93 crore for December quarter 2024-25 on strong edible oil sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 16,926 crore during the quarter from Rs 12,887.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from the edible oil segment increased to Rs 13,386.71 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 9,710.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from ‘food and FMCG’ segment rose to Rs 1,558 crore from Rs 1,273 crore, while revenue from ‘industry essentials’ increased to Rs 1,914.59 crore from Rs 1,844.12 crore.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 16,379.76 crore as against Rs 12,606.26 crore.

Adani Wilmar Managing Director and CEO Angshu Mallick said, “The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters. We have delivered record profits during the quarter, with EBITDA at Rs 792 crore and PAT at Rs 411 crore.”

Deputy CEO and CFO Shrikant Kanhere said the company saw “one of the best quarterly results since inception”, recording a revenue growth of 31 per cent for Q3 on the back of stable edible oil prices and the brand margins generated particularly in the edible oil business.

“As we go forward, we expect Q4 should also be more or less on the similar lines,” he told PTI.

Kanhere also said the company’s profitability score would improve once the food business, which at present is in the growth stage, starts generating margin at the EBITDA level.

“I think next couple of years we will have to give to this business to start generating EBITDA. …Right now, whatever profitability you are looking at, it’s actually coming from edible oil only,” he added.

According to Adani Wilmar, the company’s edible oils have gained market share in underindexed markets and categories like sunflower oil and mustard oil. In wheat flour, the company outpaced industry growth during the year.

Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its direct rural coverage, crossing 43,000 rural towns as of December 2024, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning well for future growth.

E-commerce revenue grew 41 per cent year-on-year on trailing-twelve-months (TTM) basis. The company has made strong inroads in the South, with a 15 per cent YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3, he added.

The company’s shares settled higher by 4.01 per cent at Rs 261.95 apiece on BSE.