India Fashion Forum 2025 Curtain Raiser: Redefining fashion retail through collaboration

Bengaluru: The stage is set for the India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2025, India’s premier fashion retail event, scheduled to take place on January 28-29, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru. Under the theme, “India Fashion Collaboration: From Peers to Partners,” the forum will focus on fostering strategic partnerships that drive innovation, sustainability, and collective success in the dynamic fashion industry.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, IFF has been a cornerstone for thought leadership, networking, and business growth in the Indian fashion sector. This year, the event promises an engaging lineup of 500+ brands, 300+ industry experts, 100+ exhibitors, and over 1,500 attendees, ensuring an unparalleled platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

A vision for transformation

IFF 2025 is designed to address the rapidly evolving landscape of fashion retail, emphasizing actionable insights and innovative solutions. Key topics include:

Sustainability Challenges : Collaborative approaches to integrating sustainable practices across the value chain.

: Collaborative approaches to integrating sustainable practices across the value chain. Omnichannel Innovation : Leveraging technology to deliver seamless and personalized customer experiences.

: Leveraging technology to deliver seamless and personalized customer experiences. Strategic Collaborations: Building alliances that empower brands to adapt and thrive in a competitive market.

The event’s inaugural Open House session will set the tone with insights from fashion and lifestyle retailers across India, focusing on key strategies such as:

Exclusive product launches supported by innovative marketing campaigns.

Tailored offerings informed by deep consumer insights and regional preferences.

E-commerce partnerships to boost visibility and ensure omnichannel excellence.

Collaborative solutions to supply chain challenges for consistent customer satisfaction.

Unique retail experiences that drive engagement and brand loyalty.

Meet the Chairman

This year’s forum is chaired by Vishak Kumar, CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) and the full-time director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL). With 28 years of experience and a proven track record in transforming brands, Kumar’s visionary leadership will guide the forum’s agenda.

Key highlights of IFF 2025

500+ Brands, 300+ Industry Experts, 100+ Exhibitors

Interactive Panels and Hands-On Workshops

Cutting-Edge Innovations and Market Insights

Networking Opportunities Across the Fashion Ecosystem

A legacy of excellence

Since its inception in 2000, IFF has been India’s most influential platform for fashion retail, catalyzing growth and innovation. As the industry enters an exciting phase of evolution, IFF 2025 offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and co-create the future of fashion.

Join us in Bengaluru on January 28-29, 2025, to experience the transformative power of partnerships and witness the next chapter of India’s fashion revolution.